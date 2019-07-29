Dublin teenager wins $50,000 at Fortnite World Cup in U.S. over the weekend

A Dublin teenager has won $50,000 (€44,900) in a US gaming competition for popular online game Fortnite, showing parents across Ireland that perhaps playing video games can pay off!

Joshua Juliano (17), who plays under the username lolb0om, finished 58th out of 100 gamers competing in the Fortnite World Cup in New York, and the competition took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens at the weekend.

He was guaranteed to pick up at least $50,000 by making it to the final 100, out of about 40 million gamers who originally competed online.

After travelling to the Big Apple to take part in the singles category in the inaugural tournament, Joshua has vowed that he will be back to compete again.

Joshua told RTE Radio One this morning that he was pleased to have gone up against some of the top gamers in the world during the three-day tournament.

He said: "At the moment, I kind of feel disappointed in how I performed but I'm still really happy that I got to play against the top best 100 players in the world. Since I placed 58th, I got $50,000, if you placed in the top 20, you get, I believe $112k and it just goes up from there and the top one is $3million."

Joshua, who was only one of eight European qualifiers, explained he had played the popular video game for over a year since he first started playing with his friends.

"I pursued it professionally and I started playing loads of scrimmages (matches) against... people who are even better than me so I could learn more and I got to this stage now. There was 10 weeks of open qualifiers, five weeks of solos and five weeks of duos," he explained.

And when asked what he intends to do with his prize money, Joshua said: "I'm probably just going to give most of it away to my parents because they've been supporting me for all this time."

Fortnite is a popular deathmatch game style video game where competitors are dropped onto an island where they must search for weapons and other resources while eliminating other players, all while trying to stay alive to earn the most points.

Epic Games – Fortnite’s creators – spent a whopping $100 million (€89.9 million) on the inaugural event, including staging 10 weeks of qualifying culminating in this weekend’s tournament.

Over the three-day tournament, Epic Games gave out $30 million (€27 million) in prize money with 100 competitors and thousands of spectators coming out to watch the inaugural tournament in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.