Kildare deaths for today: Tuesday, 2 July, 2019

The death has occurred of Frank BREEN (Corporal Rtd.)

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



BREEN Frank Corporal Rtd., (Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh) 30th June 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Clare, daughter Colleen, granddaughter Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3 o'clock with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Anne DUFFY

Naas, Kildare / Templeogue, Dublin



Duffy (Naas and formerly of Templeogue and Dun Laoghaire Library) - June 30, 2019, (after a short illness), at Naas General Hospital, Anne, beloved sister of John; Very deeply regretted by her loving brother, extended family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Deans Grange Cemetery arriving at approximately 12.15pm. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Dunne (née Smullen)

Grangeclare West, Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Mother of the late Colm.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, daughter Claire, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Louise and Natasha, brothers Tony and Sean, sisters Marcella, Kathleen and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tessie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 7pm on Tuesday and all day, Wednesday, with rosary both nights at 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kevin Monaghan

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Dominics Park.

Private and acting corporal overseas. Ex-Defence Forces, Transport Unit, Command Vehicle Workshop, The Curragh Camp.

Peacefully, at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, son Alen, daughter Kim, sister Noreen, brothers Eddie, Johnny and Percy, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunt May, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kevin Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4 o'clock on Tuesday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mulhall

William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot, Kildare



Predeceased by her loving son Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughters Jacqueline and Tara, sons Christopher, John and Gary, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY KATHLEEN REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 2pm with the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON WEDNESDAY MORNING PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Jamie Murray

Celbridge, Kildare



Murray Jamie (St. Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge) June 30th. 2019, (suddenly), Beloved son of James and Dympna. Sadly missed by his loving parents, brother Danny, sister Rachel, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening (2nd. July) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (3rd. July) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Jack Nulty

Laurel Drive, Dundrum, Dublin / Kildare / Louth



Nulty, Jack, Laurel Drive, Dundrum, Dublin, 27th June 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving son Leo, daughter Paula, son-in-law Joe, Leo's partner Jenny, grandchildren Daniel and Alex, sister Olive, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday at 2pm. Family flowers only please.