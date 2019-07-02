Mostly dry with top temperatures of 20C for Co Kildare today

It will start off cloudy but dry this morning with some good spells of sunshine later for Co Kildare. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees in light northwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, it will be 'dry and clear overnight' with lows of 9 to 12 degrees. Shallow fog patches will form in the almost calm conditions.

Meanwhile, for those with hayfever there is a warning that the Pollen Count will be high today and tomorrow.

Little overall change for Wednesday; dry and fairly sunny. A warmer day with higher temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Light breezes.