Irish Rail carrying out overnight track works in Newbridge from tonight

Irish Rail has confirmed it is carrying out night-time rail works in Newbridge tonight and tomorrow night.
It is understood that the works will take place in the vicinity of Allen View Heights and Lakeside Park in Newbridge between the hours of midnight and 6am on Tuesday 2 July and Wednesday 3 July.
Night-time track works can involve:
Points and Crossing maintenance
Plain Line Track maintenance
Vegetation Control
Bridge maintenance and Renewals
Ballasting Works
Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.
On some occasions, emergency works have to be carried out at short notice and it is not possible to advise home owners in advance.
Homeowners in Co Kildare can check out the schedule for this week's track works at www.irishrail.ie
