Naas home owner awakes this morning to discover intruder fleeing with valuables including driving licence and debit cards
Intruder flees with driving licence
During the early hours of this morning a man was awakened to the sounds of a raider who had entered his home.
The owner of an apartment in the Devoy Quarter of Naas saw a man who had entered his home at about 4.30am.
The raider fled when interrupted, escaping with three laptops.
Also a driving licence, debit cards and some cash were stolen.
