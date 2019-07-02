Naas home owner awakes this morning to discover intruder fleeing with valuables including driving licence and debit cards

Louise McCarthy

Reporter:

Louise McCarthy

Driving licence

Intruder flees with driving licence

During the early hours of this morning a man was awakened to the sounds of a raider who had entered his home.

The owner of an apartment in the Devoy Quarter of Naas saw  a man who had entered his home at about 4.30am.

The raider fled when interrupted, escaping with three laptops.

Also a driving licence, debit cards and some cash were stolen. 