Dublin city Gardaí appealing for information on man without top walking in early hours following attack on another man

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a man which occurred at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2 last Saturday at 3.50am.



A man in his 20s suffered serious head injuries after an assault by another male and was taken to St James Hospital. It is believed that the assailant was not wearing a top at the time of the incident.

This man travelled on foot across O’Connell Bridge, turned left towards Bachelors Walk and then took the first left heading towards Bachelors Way.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as well as anyone who may have observed anything suspicious on O’Connell Bridge or in the directions of Bachelors Walk and Bachelors Way after 3.50am last Saturday and are also appealing to any motorists who may have Dash Cam Footage and travelled these routes from 3.50am onwards.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.