Moorefield GAA Club uniting in grief following tragic death of a 'great clubman'

A Newbridge GAA Club is uniting in grief following the announcement that a 'great clubman' Damian O'Raw, has passed away.

Moorefield GAA Club in a social media statement today said: "Damian was a great clubman who devoted countless hours to our underage teams over the past few years. Our thoughts are with Damian's family and friends at this difficult time."

The club announced that as a 'mark of respect' no Mini Moores training will take place this Saturday morning.

KildareNow would like to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr O'Raw.