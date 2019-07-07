Superb 4-bed home in Athgarvan with family room on the market for €400K

This lovely property in Athgarvan is sure to impress potential buyers looking for a large home in a quiet area, and its special features include a family room, attic storage, as well good-sized gardens for an asking price of €400,000.

Kelly Hudson Properties are pleased to present to the market ‘7 Milford’, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Co Kildare.’ Split over two levels inside this bespoke house comprises of a kitchen, dining area, utility, guest wc, sitting room, family room, 4 good-sized bedrooms, one of which is ensuite and family bathroom and an attic suitable for storage or conversion if desired.

The house extends to c.1750sqft offering spacious living accommodation to any potential purchaser.

Outside the property is situated on a spacious corner site with ample parking for several cars and a tarmacadam driveway, with the front and back gardens in lawn and well-maintained with flower beds and a patio area to the side of the house.

‘No. 7 Milford’ is located in Athgarvan which is one of Kildare's most sought-after locations and is within walking distance of The Curragh. It is also within close proximity to all the recreational, educational and retail facilities that Newbridge has to offer, including the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge Silverware and Kildare Village shopping outlet.

The Arrow train service stops at the Newbridge train station and takes approximately 30 minutes to Dublin city centre. There is also a regular bus service to and from Dublin from the Main Street of Newbridge, providing easy access to the capital for commuters.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Kelly Hudson Properties Newbridge on 086 806 1800 and check out more images at www.daft.ie