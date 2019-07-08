Curragh Camp Defence Forces Training later this month leading to road closures

Annual Road Closures will take place in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp on Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday July 25.

The Defence Forces Training Centre conducts these road closures annually by restricting movements on routes within and approaching the Curragh Camp.

Barriers will be erected and manned at the following locations on Wednesday, July 24.

The road closures will take place at Collins Road Central, east of County Road.

Also there will be road closures at the Post Office, Mac Swiney Road, West of County Road, O' Higgins Road, West of County Road, near the Cross Roads SW of the Old Military Cemetery on the Military Road leading to the Gold Club.

Barriers will be erected and manned at the following locations on Thursday, July 25.

The Water Tower, Collins Road West, west of County Road.

The Post Office, Mac Swiney Road, east of County Road.

O' Higgins Road, east of County Road.

The Green Road at North Edge of playing pitch.

On the Military Road, east side of Donnelly's Hollow Cross Roads.