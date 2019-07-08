North Kildare residents affected by power outage this morning
ESB Networks is working to restore power
Residents in North Kildare are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fault detected in Dunfirth this morning.
According to ESB Networks, over 200 properties are without power.
ESB Networks says that they are working to restore power to the affected areas and it is hoped that power will be restored by 12 noon.
"ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused," they said in a statement.
