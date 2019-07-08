Naas/Newbridge dual carriageway to be closed from 10pm tonight to facilitate works

Kildare motorists are being advised that the R445 Naas/Newbridge Dual Carriageway will be closed overnight in both directions directions to facilitate necessary works.

In a statement, KIldare County Council said: "The R445 Dual Carriageway will again be closed overnight, in both directions, between the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout and the Ladytown crossing, between 22.00 – 05.00hrs, tonight, Monday 8 July 2019.

Fully signed diversion routes will be in place during these closures.The closures are necessary in order to carry out essential works as part of the development of the M7 Newhall Interchange."

Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.