Just three patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

here are only three people waiting for beds in Naas General Hospital today, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

It is understood that three patients are waiting on trolleys in the Emergency Department, and this is a decrease compared to this time last week when 26 people were without beds in the hospital.

Nationwide, 352 people are waiting for beds in hospitals today, according to the INMO. 247 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 105 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:University Hospital Limerick at 61, Cork University Hospital at 51,and South Tipperary General Hospital at 28.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.

