Co Kildare obituaries: Monday, July 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Connell (née Foley)

9 Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the Late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Caroline, Patrick, Bern, Sandra, Paula, Gaye, James and Dolores, sister Kathleen, brothers Stephen, Dan, Joe, Martin, Vincent and Pascal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Wednesday morning at arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Denis Stephen CURTIN

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin



CURTIN Denis Stephen (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Terenure and Tempelogue, Dublin) - 8th July 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness at the Beacon Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (Terry), children Gillian, Denise, Mark and Jane, Bronagh, grandchildren Alex, Sam and Emma, daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Billie and Zoran, sister - Sr. Anne (MMM), extended family, relatives and friends.

May Denis Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

he death has occurred of Pat Lambe

St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Kildare



Pat Lambe, St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, Died 7th July 2019 at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and brothers Andy, Tom and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim, Jack, Billy, Tony, Ollie and Noel, sisters Mary, Kit, Minnie, Bridie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his brother Noel and sister-in-law Margaret's residence, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen (Eircode R56 R728) from 3oc on Tuesday 9th with prayers at 8oc. Removal from there on Wednesday 10th at 10.15am to The Church of The Sacret Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen via St. Brigid's Avenue arriving for 11oc Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght I.C.U. Donation box in Church.

"May Pat Rest In Peace"









The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Maloney

Ballycowan, Clogherinkoe, Broadford, Kildare / Kilkelly, Mayo



Formerly Stone Park, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, brother of the late Maureen & Phil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Brian & Niall, brothers Jimmy & Christy, sisters Rita & Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 11.30am with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe at 12.30pm arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Constance (Connie) Moran (née Maguire)

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare / Ringsend, Dublin



Moran (nee Maguire), Constance (Connie), Barrogstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Ringsend, Dublin 4, July 7th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, beloved mother of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her loving husband Richard, daughters Carol, Lorna & Ruth, sons in law Ricky & Lloyd, grandchildren, sister Peggy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Tallaght Hospital.

The death has occurred of Catherine Murphy (née Walsh)

Mynagh, Kildare Town, Kildare



Daughter of the late Patrick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, mother Kathleen, sisters Pauline, Noelle and Brid, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and neighbours.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3pm on Tuesday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 7pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am Wednesday morning. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Niall Hoare

Sandylane, Blackrock, Louth / Sallins, Kildare



Niall Hoare, Sallins, Co Kildare and formerly of Sandylane, Blackrock, Co. Louth. Suddenly on 5th July 2019. Niall, beloved son of the late Eamonn and Phyllis and dear brother of Diarmuid, Sinead, Oisin and Ruairi, and son Shane. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, son, brother in law Neil, sisters in law, Gloria and Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, from 2pm until 7pm on Friday, 12th July. Removal on Saturday, the 13th July, at 10.30am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

The death has occurred of Leslie Gerard Bryson

An Crocán, Clane, Kildare / Dublin



Bryson, Leslie Gerard, An Crocán, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Upper Leeson St., Dublin, July 2nd 2019. Peacefully at his residence. Beloved son of the late Alfred & Pearl. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Priscilla, Olga, Rosemarie & Sandra, brother in law Bob, sister in law Muriel, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maurice Hanifin

Grange, Kilcock, Kildare / Kilcloon, Meath



Hanifin, Maurice, Grange, Kilcock, Co. Kildare & late of Jenkinstown, Kilcloon, Co. Meath, July 4th 2019. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth. Sadly missed by his wife Carmel, loving daughters Ciara & Fiona, sisters Maureen & Junita, brothers John & Dan, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons, Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Monday from 5-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12 noon funeral Mass, folowed by burial in Kilcloon Cemetery.