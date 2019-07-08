A cloudy night ahead with a chance of drizzle for Co Kildare

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle expected for Co Kildare.

Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light, variable or westerly breeze.

According to Met Eireann, tomorrow Tuesday will start cloudy with some light rain or drizzle in places, mainly in the north and east. Dry in most areas in the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells developing.

Warm and humid with highs of 20 to 22 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze. Meanwhile, the pollen count will be 'high' tomorrow and Wednesday.