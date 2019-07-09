Six patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today

There are currently six patients without beds at Naas General Hospital, which is a slight increase from three patients waiting on beds yesterday.

According to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures there are currently 4 patients in the emergency department and 2 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Meanwhile, there are 456 admitted patients waiting for beds at hospitals across the country today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 339 are waiting in the emergency department, while 117 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 70, Cork University Hospital at 60, University Hospital Waterford at 30 and University Hospital Galway also at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.