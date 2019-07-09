Road works taking place for next three days between Kildangan and Monasterevin
Delays to be expected
Kildare County Council has confirmed that resurfacing and associated works will commence along the R417 from Crosskeys, Kildangan to Monasterevin commencing today and will last for three days.
It is understood that traffic management will be place for the duration of the works and delays are to be expected.
Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
