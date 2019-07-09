Lotto Luck for Dublin punter as they transform €16 bet into €8,266

One punter in Dublin woke up on Tuesday morning smiling after realising they had won a four figure sum the day before on the 49s Lotto draw from not just one winning bet, but three.

The lucky native placed bets in a BoyleSports shop in the county, with the first big win coming via a €1 investment on four numbers in the Monday evening draw.

The numbers selected for the 3,000/1 bet were 19, 38, 39 and 47 and they all rolled out of the machine to land the prize of €3,001.00, but that was only starters for the Dublin native.

A €5 treble on numbers 19, 38 and 47 also defied odds of 350/1, resulting in another payout amounting to €1,755. Their luck was definitely in as third winning treble from a €10 stake clicked with numbers 19, 39 and 47 obliging at 350/1, boosting the winnings by a further €3,510.00.

With all three wagers winning, the customer was able to call back into their local BoyleSports betting shop and collect a grand total of €8,266 from a total stake of €16.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Dublin punter who transformed €16 into €8,266 from three different bets. What a stunning piece of luck for modest stakes and we hope their winnings go down well.”