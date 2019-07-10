Co Kildare obituaries: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The death has occurred of Stephen Doyle

Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy, Kildare / Suncroft, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael & Mary, brothers David, Philip and Wayne, partner Daniel, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday evening. Service will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Terry Lawlor

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin



LAWLOR, Terry (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Vicar Street, Dublin 8) July 8th., 2019, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Cathy, John, Eoin and Terry and devoted grandfather of Isobel, predeceased by his brothers Carl and recently deceased Dennis; Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter, Ingmar, Mary and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (July 10th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (July 11th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by cremation Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Whelehan

Ryston View Apartments, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Rathangan, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, son Niall, daughter Jessica, daughter-in-law Natasha, grandchildren, sister Lillian, brothers Michael and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 4 o'clock on Thursday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 9 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Parkinson's Association Ireland, donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Connell (née Foley)

9 Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the Late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Caroline, Patrick, Bern, Sandra, Paula, Gaye, James and Dolores, sister Kathleen, brothers Stephen, Dan, Joe, Martin, Vincent and Pascal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Wednesday morning at arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Denis Stephen CURTIN

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin



CURTIN Denis Stephen (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Terenure and Tempelogue, Dublin) - 8th July 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness at the Beacon Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (Terry), children Gillian, Denise, Mark and Jane, Bronagh, grandchildren Alex, Sam and Emma, daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Billie and Zoran, sister - Sr. Anne (MMM), extended family, relatives and friends.

May Denis Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Pat Lambe

St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Kildare



Pat Lambe, St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, Died 7th July 2019 at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and brothers Andy, Tom and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim, Jack, Billy, Tony, Ollie and Noel, sisters Mary, Kit, Minnie, Bridie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his brother Noel and sister-in-law Margaret's residence, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen (Eircode R56 R728) from 3oc on Tuesday 9th with prayers at 8oc. Removal from there on Wednesday 10th at 10.15am to The Church of The Sacret Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen via St. Brigid's Avenue arriving for 11oc Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght I.C.U. Donation box in Church.

"May Pat Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Maloney

Ballycowan, Clogherinkoe, Broadford, Kildare / Kilkelly, Mayo



Formerly Stone Park, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, brother of the late Maureen & Phil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Brian & Niall, brothers Jimmy & Christy, sisters Rita & Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 11.30am with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe at 12.30pm arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.