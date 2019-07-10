Rain and thundery downpours predicted for Co Kildare today

Rain is on the way for Co Kildare today with thundery downpours possible this afternoon as Met Eireann says temperatures could reach a scorching 24C this weekend.

There will be a few bright or short sunny spells at first, but becoming cloudy with some rain developing during the morning. The rain should be light and scattered this morning, but is set to turn heavy and possibly thundery later this afternoon and early evening.

Staying humid with top temperatures 19 to 22 C., in moderate southerly breezes.

Cloudy and misty tonight, with some further rain, heavy at times early in the night, with a risk of thunder. Close and humid with lowest temperatures 13 to 15 C., in light southwest or variable breezes.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann says that this weekend is likely to be a warm one with top temperatures of 24C. "Dry, with light northwest or variable breezes on Saturday.A good deal of cloud about in some places, but some sunny spells developing as the day progresses. Top temperatures of 19 to 22C, best in sunshine.

"A dry, bright day with sunny spells at times in all areas on Sunday. Top temperatures 19 to 24C, in light to moderate variable breezes. Sunday is set to be a scorcher with temperatures hitting 24C," said forecasters for Met Eireann.