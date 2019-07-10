Gardaí appealing for witnesses following armed robbery at service station in Celbridge

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a service station in Celbridge on July 3 last where a sum of money was stolen and staff were threatened with a fire arm.

A male entered the Applegreen service station located on the Dublin Road in Celbridge on Wednesday 3 July last between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

It is understood that the male, who had his face covered by tights, was armed with what gardai believe may have been a fire arm as he demanded cash from staff at the service station.

The male stole a sum of money before then escaping on foot. Gardaí say the male is described as between 25 and 35 years of age, approximately 6ft with a stocky build and he was wearing a dark green hoodie, jeans and runners.

Applegreen declined to comment citing an on-going garda investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the robbery is asked to call Leixlip Garda Station on 01 66 7800 or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.