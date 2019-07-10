Gardaí launch investigation after house vandalised in Derrinturn while owners away
Obscene graffiti on walls
Gardaí are appealing for information after a home in Derrinturn was defaced with obscene graffiti overnight on Friday 5 July.
It is understood that the home in the Graton Park area was vandalised between midnight on Friday and the early hours of the following morning while the homeowners were away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbury Garda Station on 046 955 3002.
