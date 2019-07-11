‘Considerable amount’ of tools stolen from van outside garden centre in Celbridge

Stolen in broad daylight

Gardaí in Celbridge are investigating the theft of a ‘considerable amount’ of tools from a van outside a garden centre.

On Thursday 4 July between the hours of 12.45pm and 2pm, tools including a toolbox and default music system were stolen from a white Nissan van parked outside Orchard Garden Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge Garda Station.