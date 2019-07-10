Irish Rail carrying out nightly works in Sallins for next 4 weeks

Irish Rail has said that it is commencing overnight works in Sallins from tonight and these works will last for 4 weeks.

It is understood that the works are taking place between two bridges in Sherlockstown, Sallins, and the works will usually take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when the works may extend to 8am.

Night-time track works can involve points and crossing maintenance, Plain Line Track maintenance, vegetation control, bridge maintenance and renewals, and ballasting works.

According to Irish Rail, the works are in close proximity to residental areas.

The works are set to finish on August 10 and then a second set of works will commence on September 4, 2019 to last for nearly six weeks.

Homeowners in Co Kildare can check out the schedule for this week's track works at www.irishrail.ie