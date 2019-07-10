TRAFFIC: Collision causing delays for motorists on Junction 2 Killcullen on the M9

There is debris on both sides of the motorway between J1 M7 and J2.

Kim O'Leary

Reporter:

Kim O'Leary

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Breaking: Serious traffic delays on main Donegal artery

A collision has accorded on the M9 northbound at Junction 2 Kilcullen which is causing delays for motorists this afternoon.

According to AA Roadwatch, there is also debris on both sides of the motorway between J1 M7 and J2.

Motorists are urged to be cautious and traffic is slow on approach.

For more updates click here