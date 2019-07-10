More rain and thundery downpours predicted tonight for Co Kildare

It will be generally cloudy with some rain or drizzle in places for many parts of Co Kildare this evening.

The rain will become more widespread later tonight and will possibly be heavy in places with a risk of thunder. Warm and humid with mostly moderate south to southwest breezes.

Clearer weather will reach most places by dawn but some mist is likely. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow, apart from some rain at first in the south and east, will be mostly dry. A bright and less humid day with sunny spells will follow. Isolated showers will develop. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 C, warmest in the southeast and moderate westerly breezes will occur.