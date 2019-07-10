Gardaí appealing for anyone with information on murder of 2 year old girl in Cork city to come forward

Gardaí at Anglesea Street investigating the murder of a two year old girl on July 5, are renewing their appeal to the public for information.

Gardaí investigating the case are appealing to anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate area or Boreenamanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am on Friday morning to come forward and make contact with the incident room. Investigators are particularly appealing to those with dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area at the relevant times to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.