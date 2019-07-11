Co Kildare obituaries: Thursday, 11 July, 2019

The death has occurred of Terry Lawlor

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin



LAWLOR, Terry (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Vicar Street, Dublin 8) July 8th., 2019, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Cathy, John, Eoin and Terry and devoted grandfather of Isobel, predeceased by his brothers Carl and recently deceased Dennis; Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter, Ingmar, Mary and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (July 10th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (July 11th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by cremation Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Whelehan

Ryston View Apartments, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Rathangan, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, son Niall, daughter Jessica, daughter-in-law Natasha, grandchildren, sister Lillian, brothers Michael and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 4 o'clock on Thursday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 9 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Parkinson's Association Ireland, donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Denis Stephen CURTIN

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin



CURTIN Denis Stephen (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Terenure and Tempelogue, Dublin) - 8th July 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness at the Beacon Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa (Terry), children Gillian, Denise, Mark and Jane, Bronagh, grandchildren Alex, Sam and Emma, daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Billie and Zoran, sister - Sr. Anne (MMM), extended family, relatives and friends.

May Denis Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Swan

3 Rosmore, Newport, Mayo / Portmarnock, Dublin / Monasterevin, Kildare



The death has occurred of Patrick Swan (Paddy) of 3 Rosmore, Newport, County Mayo and formerly of Portmarnock, Co. Dublin & Doneany, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, on the 6th July 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martina, He will be sadly missed by his sons Raymond, Tony, Philp and Noel, his brothers & sisters, his daughters in-law and his grandchildren, Maeve, Aoife, Conor, Shane, Owen, Ashling, Caoimhe, Cian, Ryan & Leo.

Reposing at his home, 3 Rosmore on Wednesday 10th July from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Newport, on Thursday the 11th July at 11.30pm for 12pm funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Kilbride cemetery.

House private please on Thursday morning.

The death has occurred of Stephen Doyle

Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy, Kildare / Suncroft, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael & Mary, brothers David, Philip and Wayne, partner Daniel, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday evening. Service will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon in Newlands Cross Crematorium.