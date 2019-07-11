More heavy rain on the way for Co Kildare today

Today will start off mostly cloudy across Leinster with patchy rain and drizzle, which will clear southeastwards this morning for parts of Co Kildare.

It will brighten up from the west with sunny spells. This afternoon, some scattered showers are likely in the north of the province. It will be largely dry further south.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, with moderate westerly breezes, warmest in the south.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.