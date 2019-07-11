Nine patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 9 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

It is understood there are 8 patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department and 1 patient on a ward elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Meanwhile, there are 426 admitted patients waiting for beds nationwide according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 298 patients are waiting in the emergency departments, while 128 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals across the country.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 81, Cork University Hospital at 42, and University Hospital Waterford at 37.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.