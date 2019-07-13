New Maynooth Gaelscoil to open in September on Interim Basis at Gaelscoil Ui Fhiaich

The new Maynooth Gaelscoil will open in September on Interim Basis at Gaelscoil Ui Fhiaich. according to Kildare Labour Rep Emmet Stagg.

Following the refusal of Planning Permission on June 21st last for the New Gaelscoil in Maynooth to be located in Temporary Buildings at the Maynooth Education Campus on the Moyglare Road, Maynooth, Labour's Emmet Stagg was in contact with the Minister for Education and Skills to ensure that the Department assisted An Foras Patrunachta in securing alternative accommodation to ensure that the School would open this September.

The Minister has now advised Mr. Stagg that his Department has been in constant contact with the Patron Body, An Foras Patrunachta concerning a number of interim arrangements to ensure the New School opens for September 2019.

The Minister further advised Mr. Stagg that An Foras Patrunachta have made interim arrangements for the school to open in accommodation in Gaelscoil Ui Fhiaich on the Celbridge Road, Maynooth and that parents of enrolled children have been notified of the position.

Welcoming the news that the new Gaelscoil opening will proceed Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that this 'will come as a relief to the parents of the pupils enrolled' and he congratulated the Patron on successfully remedying the position in a short time frame.