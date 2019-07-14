Kildare TD organising Ice-Cream Party in Aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

Fiona O’Loughlin, TD for South Kildare is hosting two Ice Cream Parties to raise money for Down Syndrome Ireland.

Down syndrome Ireland has always had a special place in Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin’s heart and she has worked closely with them in the past and while she worked with Special Olympics Ireland.

Speaking on this Deputy O’Loughlin said, “Every year I said to myself that I would organise an Ice Cream Funday to raise some much-needed funds to support Down Syndrome Ireland and every year it seemed like something came up and before I knew it then it was October. I am delighted to host two this year in two of my constituency offices.”

The first party will take place next Wednesday, 17 July at 2pm in Deputy O'Loughlin's Athy office- 5 Leinster Street. The second party will take place on Monday 22 July 2019 at 2pm in her Kildare Town office on Market Square.

“I would encourage anyone around the area on these days to pop in and bring a friend, colleague or child with them to support a great cause. We will be there for the afternoon," said Deputy O'Loughlin.