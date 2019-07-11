Unique Log Cabin in Kildare Town features in today's Irish Times with an asking price of just €80K

This unique Scandinavian-type log-cabin situated in Kildare Town will appeal to buyers who like to challenge the norm and it's on the market for an asking price of €80,000.

Described as a log cabin ‘The Lodge’ is tucked away on a corner site a short distance from the town centre, and has been placed on the market with Sherry FitzGerald McDermott.

Situated just a short distance from Kildare Town and with access to all of the excellent local amenities the town has to offer, selling agent Charlie McDermott says he has never sold anything like this in 30 years.

The cabin interior will certainly appeal to fans of Scandinavian “hygge” living with wooden walls, floor and doors; double glazing; 100mm insulation and electric heating to keep it toasty through the cold Irish winter nights and it even comes with a 10 year warranty. It even comes with a 10 year warranty.

Inside the cabin's accommodation comprises of a kitchen/living area, bedroom and bathroom/shower en suite, while there’s a courtyard to the front and drive-in access via the adjoining property.

"It’s currently cheaper to buy than to rent. This offers an affordable way to move out of renting, have a minimal monthly mortgage repayment and save into the future,"selling agent Charlie McDermott told the Irish Times.

It is understood that the one-bed property is being sold by the owners of the semi-detached house and corner garden site on which the cabin stands.

The agents says no planning permission was required to erect the cabin, which is connected to the mains sewage system. Legally, McDermott says, the vendors are selling a garden site that happens to have a log cabin on it. Once it is sold the title folio on the property will be legally divided.

