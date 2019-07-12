Olivia Newton John in conversation with Amy Huberman later this month

The Hollywood legend that is Olivia Newton-John, will be visiting Newbridge Silverware to launch her new exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons later this month. To celebrate the launch, Newbridge Silverware will be hosting a press conference with Olivia in conversation with fellow actress Amy Huberman.

The press conference will start at 1pm sharp on Monday, July 22, at the Museum of Style Icons.

The exhibition itself will be on display from July 22 until August 18 and will include the iconic “Grease” leather jacket and pants, pieces from the “Physical” and “Xanadu” wardrobe, as well as many gowns and awards from her star-studded career. The pieces will then be auctioned in the US later in the year by Julien’s Auctions, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

Newbridge will be the first stop on this exhibition tour, giving Irish fans the first glimpse of some of Olivia’s most iconic film costumes and memorabilia.