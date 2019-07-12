Tendering process set to begin soon for new school in Kilcock

The design team for a new school building in Kilcock is nearing its tender stage, according to Labour's Emmet Stagg.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has continued to press the Minister for Education about progressing the actual tender stage for the New St. Joseph's National School in Kilcock.

The Board of Management, stated Mr. Stagg, had to recommence the pre-qualification process following a legal challenge to the outcome of the previous pre-qualification process.

Contractors, stated Mr. Stagg, had until 28 May to register the interest in tendering for the new 16 classroom school which was granted planning permission by Kildare Co. Council on 23 October, 2015. The Minister has now advised Mr. Stagg that the Design Team is currently nearing the completion of the process of compiling a shortlist of contractors for Tender stage.

When the pre-qualification process is complete the Department will be in contact with the School Authorities regarding the progression of the project to Tender Stage.

Mr. Stagg reiterated that pupils, staff and the parents of pupils at the school are 'disappointed at the delay with this project' but the Board of Management had to recommence the pre-qualification process based on legal advice, and at 'least the project is now back on track and hopefully will move to Tender stage shortly.'

In conclusion Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg stated that he would continue to monitor progress with the project given the delays the project has encountered