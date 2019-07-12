Planned water outage to affect Donadea area today
Repairs to burst water main
Water supply out in Dunmurraghill, Donadea due to burst water main
Kildare County Council has said that homes and businesses in Donadea will be without water later due to works being carried out to repair a burst water main,.
It is understood that the water supply will be disrupted in Dunmurraghill, Donadea from 1pm to 6pm today to carry out emergency repairs to the water main.
Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution due to risk of surface water.
