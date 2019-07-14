Gardai giving crime prevention advice in shop in Ballylinan on July 19

Gardaí will be visiting Centra in Ballylinan near Athy next Friday, July 19 as part of a community engagement initiative.

A Crime Prevention stand will be in the store from 10am to 4pm.

Members of An Garda Síochána in Laois and Offaly will be in various locations throughout the Division as part of Community Engagement days offering Crime Prevention advice, visiting schools and engaging with people in their communities.