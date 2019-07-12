Mostly dry night ahead for Co Kildare

Met Éireann is predicting largely sunny weather this weekend with top temperatures of 25C, with Co Kildare likely to bask in the sunshine on Sunday!

According to Met Éireann it will be generally this evening. Highest temperature of 19 to 22 degrees in a moderate north-west wind, although there will be a few isolated light showers in the north.

Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloudy periods and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

And the good weather is only expected to get better as Ireland is set to bake in 25C heat over the rest of the weekend.

Forecasters for Met Eireann said: "Saturday will be dry across the bulk of the country with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees with mostly light northerly breezes, warmest in southern counties.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees and mainly easterly breezes. The south of the country will enjoy the warmest of the weather."

Meanwhile, Monday will be warm also with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. Much of the day will be dry.