Co Kildare obituaries: Friday, July 12, 2019

The death has occurred of John Francis (Sean) CONNOLLY

Clonuff, Broadford, Kildare



Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Father of the late Noel and brother of the late Michael, Tom, Kath and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home this Saturday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Broadford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Brian Eddery

Castle Village Place, Celbridge, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Dublin



Eddery, Brian Patrick, Castle Village Place, Celbridge & late of Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Sundrive Road, Dublin, July 10th 2019, suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving children Paula, Niall, Cormac, Brendan & Lauren, also by Aisling, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Sophia, Abigail & Max, missed lovingly by Andree, sister Marion, brother-in-law Oliver, loving companion Roberta, extended family & many friends, especially Michael and all at the camera club.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 4-6pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for 2pm funeral service.

The death has occurred of Kevin Heffernan

Coill Dubh, Kildare



Heffernan, Kevin, Coill Dubh, Naas, Co. Kildare, July 11th 2019, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff of Bramble Lodge, Newbridge. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John & Charles, sisters Catherine & Bridget, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 9.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

The death has occurred of Gabriel (Gabe) Maher

Kilteel, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly



Maher Gabriel (Gabe), Kilteel, Rathmore, Naas Co. Kildare and formerly of Marian Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. 10th July 2019. After a short illness. Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. Loving husband of Kathleen. Will be sadly missed by his family, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (W91NV3P) on Friday from 2.00 p.m. with prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cementery.