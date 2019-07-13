'Grease' is the word! KNC Performing Arts Company performing at Moat Theatre for next two nights

It's set to be a busy two nights for the students of KNC Performing Arts Company in Newbridge as they take to the stage in the Moat Theatre in Naas for their production of 'Grease' tonight and tomorrow night at 7pm.

'Grease' made its its Broadway and West End debut in the early 1970's and it has remained one of the world's most popular musicals since then.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad Danny (played by Callum Martin) and girl-next-door Sandy (played by Erin Dunne) are unexpected reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once again?

KNC Performing Arts Company's production is directed by sisters Niamh and Katie Conlan and features an ensemble cast including Callum Martin as Danny Zucko, Erin Dunne as Sandy Olsson, Jude Omule as Kenickie, Niamh Whitehead as Frenchy, Hannah Conlan and Ciara Taheny as Rizzo, Julia Iarantseva and Molly Doyle as Marty, Daniel Sinclair as Rodger, Danielle McMahon and Kelly Rose Kerins as Jan, Conor Swan as Doody, Ross McAuley as Sonny, Charlie Reid as Eugune, Sienna Stafford as Paty, Daniel O'Neill as Vince, Eirren Turner as Cha Cha, Sharon McNamara as Mrs Lynch and Luke Kerins as Johnny Cassino.

Tickets cost €15/€12 and two shows will run tonight July 13 and tomorrow Sunday July 14 from 7pm in the Moat Theatre Naas and it's sure to delight fans of the much-loved classic 'Grease'.

Grease is the word!

Pictured below: Students of KNC Performing Arts Company in rehearsal for 'Grease'