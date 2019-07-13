Co Kildare obituaries: Saturday, July 13, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Blanchfield (née Browne)

Mullaghmast, Athy, Kildare



Margaret Blanchfield, (nee Browne) Mullaghmast, Athy, Co. Kildare (Eircode R14 PP92), July 13th 2019, peacefuly, at Naas General Hospital, following a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Con, Daughters Rochelle, Elaine, Lillian and Ciara, sons Conleth and Bartholomew, Brothers, Sisters, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3 o'clock on Sunday with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Monday morning to the Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, arriving for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

"May Margaret Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Mary Gill (née Coyne)

Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Kildare



Gill (nee Coyne), Mary, Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, July 12th 2019, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved partner of the late John (Jack) Bagnall, mother in law of the late Chris (Flash) Delaney and daughter of the late Mary & James. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm, with prayers on Monday at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Sam HOLT

Coolavacoose, Carbury, Kildare



At Mount Pleasant Nursing Home (suddenly & peacefully). A dearly beloved husband of Pearl and Dad to John, Meriel and Richard, grandfather to Tomas, Rosemary, Sam, Roger, Robert and Carolyn and great grandfather to Lily. Will be remembered with affection by his sisters Margaret (Spencer) and Joy (Brown), son-in-law James and daughters-in-law Pauline and Sandra

Sam will be at his home: Coolavacoose EIRCODE W91 P593 on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Leaving Coolavacoose on Monday at 1.30pm, arriving to Carbury Parish for 2pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards at Carbury Hill. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Hubert Howley

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Ardrahan, Galway



Howley, Hubert, Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ardrahan, Co. Galway, July 13th 2019, peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons David & Patrick, daughters Julie Ann, Brenda & Martina, Patrick's partner Rose, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers on Monday at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hosipce, The Curragh.





The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Kelly

Oak Lawns, Kilmeague, Kildare / Mullingar, Westmeath



Formerly of Wooddown, The Downs, Mullingar and Ticknevin, Carbury.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Linda, wife Anne, daughter Rebecca, son Richard, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, Oak Lawns, Kilmeague, from 5pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Monday at 12.45pm to arrive at The Holy Trinity church, Derrinturn, for requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of John Francis (Sean) CONNOLLY

Clonuff, Broadford, Kildare



Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar. Father of the late Noel and brother of the late Michael, Tom, Kath and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home this Saturday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Broadford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Brian Eddery

Castle Village Place, Celbridge, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Dublin



Eddery, Brian Patrick, Castle Village Place, Celbridge & late of Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Sundrive Road, Dublin, July 10th 2019, suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving children Paula, Niall, Cormac, Brendan & Lauren, also by Aisling, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Sophia, Abigail & Max, missed lovingly by Andree, sister Marion, brother-in-law Oliver, loving companion Roberta, extended family & many friends, especially Michael and all at the camera club.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 4-6pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for 2pm funeral service.