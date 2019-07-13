Another dry, sunny evening expected for Co Kildare tonight with temperatures to reach 25C tomorrow!

It's set to be another dry, sunny evening for Co Kildare with temperatures staying mild tonight-but the weather is expected to heat up with temperatures possibly climbing as high as 25C!

Forecasters for Met Eireann said: "Saturday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees and mainly easterly breezes. The south of the country will enjoy the warmest of the weather."

Meanwhile, Monday will be warm also with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. Much of the day will be dry.