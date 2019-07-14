Gardaí in Dublin appealing for public's help to locate man (29) last seen 10 days ago

Gardaí in Dublin wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Peter McDonnell, 29 years, who was reported missing on Monday, 8 July 2019.

Peter was last seen on the 4th July 2019 on Mespil Rd, Dublin 4. He is described as being 5’9’’, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Peter was last wearing.

Anyone who has seen Peter, or who can assist in locating him, should contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-6669200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.