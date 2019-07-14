Road closure in Rathcoffey commencing tomorrow to last 4 days
To facilitate road resurfacing works
A section of the R408 from Borehole Cross to Farringtons will be closed from Monday July 15 until Thursday 18 to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The closure will be in effect during the hours of 8.00am to 6.00pm daily.
A detour route will be in operation.
Local and emergency access will be maintained.
Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
