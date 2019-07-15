Series of Co Kildare roadworks commence today

A series of roadworks are set to get underway across Co Kildare from today.

According to Kildare County Council, surface dressing works will be carried out during the period Monday 15 to Friday 19 July 2019 at the following locations:



L7034 & L6025 The Curragh

L3002 Feighcullen / Pluckerstown

L7036 Morristown

L3006 Brownstown / French Furze



Full temporary traffic management will be in place and appropriate diversion routes will be sign posted whilst any closures are operational.

The works are weather dependent, therefore it is not possible to give exact days when each road will be closed.



Delays are to be expected. Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.