26 patients without beds at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 26 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, which is an increase from 15 patients on trolleys on Friday last, according to figures released this morning by the INMO.

Nationwide 413 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. It is understood that there are 299 patients waiting in the emergency departments, while 114 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 60, Cork University Hospital at 44, and University Hospital Waterford at 33.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space