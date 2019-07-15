Lovely 3-bed bungalow in Newbridge with detached garage and manicured gardens for €320K

This charming 3-bedroom detached bungalow in Newbridge enters the market with a detached garage, manicured gardens and proximity to local amenities for an asking price of €320,000.

CME Estate Agents are delighted to offer ‘40 Langton Park,’ Newbridge, Co Kildare, to the market. Positioned on a corner site, this spacious 3 bedroom bungalow comes to the market in immaculate condition having been refurbished and upgraded to a high standard by the current owners.

Inside the property benefits from 3 good-sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (including Master en suite and family bathroom), an entrance hallway, sitting room, a spacious kitchen/dining area, a utility room, and a family/TV room.

Outside to the front there is a sweeping tarmac driveway with ample parking with superb planted borders. To the side there is a detached garage with power and up and over door (c. 20 Sq. M.), and a side garden with a patio area.

To the rear there is a walled garden with low maintenance, artificial grass, flanked by an abundance of trees, plants and shrubs, raised sandstone patio, and a steel shed.

‘No. 40 Langton Park’ is located within walking distance of all the excellent amenities of Newbridge which include both primary and secondary schools, church, shops, restaurants, pubs, and much more.

For commuters it is also just minutes from the M7 at Junction 12.

Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment with sole selling agents CME Estate Agents Naas and for more information contact 045 434 138 and more images at www.daft.ie