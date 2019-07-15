New Sallins Playground is finally open to visitors

The new Sallins Playground opened recently on Friday, June 28 and it's proving to be a huge hit with visitors.

Open until 9pm each evening, the playground is a new fun place to be in Sallins and visitors can enjoy the swings, slides, sandpit, train and fishing boat.

Cllr Carmel Kelly said: "It's a joyous place to play if you are that age. I have met so many happy children in the past two weeks, it is a lovely sight.

"We have waited a long time for this Playground and a lot of people have contributed to securing it for Sallins, among them, Naas MD Councillors, The Parks Department of Kildare County Council, The Sallins Parish Council and our own James Lawless T.D."

Below Mya Pender giving the Playground a thumbs up