Co Kildare obituaries: Monday, July 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Claire Osborne-Murphy

Naas, Kildare / Ballyknockan, Wicklow



Osborne-Murphy, Claire, Penuel Cottage, Tipper Road, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyknockan House, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow. 14th July 2019. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Mother of Ciara, John, James and the late Vanda. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons-in-law Stephen and Paul, daughters-in-law Ciara and Lisa, grandchildren, brothers Kevin, Anthony and Leo, cousin Fr. Frank Brady, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Monday from 5.30p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Prayers at 7.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Valleymount arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Baltyboys Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Angela Cox (née Connolly)

Avila,Christianstown, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home in her 94th year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Colm and their infant son Pádraic. Sadly missed by her loving children Peadar, Tom, Seán, Helena, Paula, Colm, Declan, Angela, Romy and Aoife, brothers Peter-Francis and Michael, sister Helen, sister in law Teresa, sons in law, daughters in law, partners, beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

May Angela Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3 o'clock on Tuesday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30 to arrive at St. Brigids Church, Milltown for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Ar dheis dé go raibh sí.

The death has occurred of Mary Gill (née Coyne)

Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Kildare



Gill (nee Coyne), Mary, Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, July 12th 2019, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved partner of the late John (Jack) Bagnall, mother in law of the late Chris (Flash) Delaney and daughter of the late Mary & James. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm, with prayers on Monday at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Hubert Howley

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Ardrahan, Galway



Howley, Hubert, Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ardrahan, Co. Galway, July 13th 2019, peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons David & Patrick, daughters Julie Ann, Brenda & Martina, Patrick's partner Rose, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers on Monday at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hosipce, The Curragh.