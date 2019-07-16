Calls for update from Council on planned extension for Linear Park in Newbridge

The park is very popular with families

Kildare County Council is being asked to provide an update on the tender process for Linear Park in Newbridge.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer is calling on the council to provide an update on the 'tender to procure landscape architects for
the purpose of a design for the Linear Park extension, Newbrige from St Conleth's Bridge to Newbridge College'.

Linear Park in Newbridge currently stretches to just under 10 acres and includes 7 acres of grassland, picnic benches, and an outdoor exercise area.

The park is owned by Kildare County Council and maintained by Newbridge Tidy Towns.

Cllr O'Dwyer's motion will be heard at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday, July 17.