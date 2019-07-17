Gardaí in Kildare urge gun owners to renew their licences

Gardaí are appealing for those who own guns to ensure that they renew their licences, after 5 firearms were seized from a property earlier today Wednesday, July 17 because the owner had failed to renew their gun licence.

Superintendent Martin Walker of the Kildare Division said that they have noticed this has become a common occurrence in the county recently.

Gardaí are now asking the public to license their firearms or renew their licences fully in a timely manner, warning that unlicensed guns will be seized.